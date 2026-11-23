TSL, also known as Tonroe Group, is reported to be leaving Agratas's Bridgwater battery plant, which still targets production in January 2028 for JLR.

TSL, the lead construction contractor on Agratas’s £5.2bn battery gigafactory at Bridgwater, has decided to leave the project, the Guardian reported, the second contractor to go in five months.

TSL, formally Tonroe Group, failed to agree terms with Agratas, the Tata Group battery business, in a dispute over the timeline and cost of the project, the Guardian said.

It is expected to leave the site within two or three months, and no other main build contractor is lined up.

The Guardian reported that NG Bailey, the project’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing contractor, could be an option to take over the whole build.

An Agratas spokesperson said: “We are on track to meet our customer requirements.”

The spokesperson added that the Somerset site is a large and complex industrialisation project and that its supplier partners are supporting the company as it prepares for the launch phase.

TSL replaced Sir Robert McAlpine, which Agratas dismissed at short notice in June, the Guardian said. It reported that talks over the terms of that departure are continuing.

When Agratas confirmed the Somerset site in February 2024, it said construction would be completed in phases, with battery production set to begin in 2026.

The start was later pushed back to 2027. The latest target is January 2028, and Agratas has not yet moved that date, the Guardian said.

The 40 GWh plant was billed in 2024 as Britain’s biggest battery factory, with up to 4,000 jobs. The Guardian put the planned workforce at as many as 4,200.

The UK government has pledged £380m in financial support for the plant, and not all of it has been paid out, the Guardian reported.

Agratas named JLR and Tata Motors as its first customers. JLR has secured batteries from other suppliers, the Guardian reported, so its plans to increase sales of electric Land Rovers and Jaguars should not be affected.

Those first cars will not carry British-made batteries. Using batteries made in Europe could still let JLR avoid EU tariffs under rules of origin, the newspaper said.

The UK’s only operating gigafactory, AESC’s plant in Sunderland, shelved expansion plans in August after failing to agree a separate supply deal with JLR, the Guardian said.

At Bridgwater, the shell of the building is mostly complete. National Grid has started work on the substation that will supply the power needed for cell production, the Guardian said.

The Guardian also reported that some Agratas staff are being relocated from Coventry to Somerset, 120 miles away, and that some are expected to take redundancy instead.

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