JLR ends Evoque and Velar production in mid-2027 and moves Halewood to a Range Rover GT expected at £90,000

JLR will stop building the Range Rover Evoque and Velar in mid-2027 with no direct replacement, as Halewood turns to a Range Rover GT and a new Defender.

Jaguar Land Rover will end production of the Range Rover Evoque and Velar in mid-2027 with no direct replacement, a company spokesman said.

The statement, given to This is Money, said both models will keep selling in selected markets throughout 2027.

The spokesman said: “Production of both models will end in mid-2027 in line with their natural product lifecycles, as JLR’s manufacturing facilities transition to build its next generation of vehicles.”

JLR also told Kelley Blue Book that it does not plan a direct replacement for either model.

Solihull will continue to build the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and the forthcoming Jaguar Type 01, the spokesman said. Halewood will move to the new Range Rover GT and a new model from the Defender family.

This is Money reports that the electric GT is expected to start from around £90,000. The Evoque starts from £44,855 and the Velar from £56,740, so the GT would cost nearly 60% more than the Velar.

The same report says the change lets the Discovery and a smaller, cheaper Defender become the entry points to JLR ownership. A Defender Sport is under development and due to be unveiled next year.

The Evoque has a particular history at Halewood. Before its 2011 launch, JLR’s annual global sales hovered around 144,000 vehicles, and in 2012, its first full year on sale, deliveries more than doubled to over 303,000, according to This is Money.

At its peak the Evoque accounted for one in every three JLR vehicles sold globally, and Halewood switched to a 24-hour production schedule to keep up.

Sales are now far smaller. In the US in September, Land Rover sold 368 Velars and 302 Evoques, about 9% of the brand’s total sales, Kelley Blue Book reported.

The plant changes follow the strategy JLR set out in June. Chief executive PB Balaji outlined plans built around the company’s House of Brands approach, which separates Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar.

JLR said then that Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, built at Solihull, remain on its modular longitudinal architecture (MLA), with electric versions of both due later this year. Jaguar is to become an electric-only brand built at Solihull.

The first electric model on JLR’s new Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA), from the Range Rover brand, is to be revealed later in 2026 and built at Halewood, in Merseyside. A new Defender is confirmed as the second EMA model.

JLR also set a target of £1.7bn in savings and a return of breakeven volumes towards 300,000 vehicles over the next two years. Its five-year commitment to invest £18bn runs to FY29, starting from FY24.

The split of work between Solihull and Halewood is part of the wider carmaker plant plans now taking shape in the UK.

Both cars stay on sale in selected markets until the end of 2027, the spokesman said.

More on Industry & Makers

All Industry & Makers stories