The UK had 124,738 public EV chargers on 1 October, DfT figures show, with 8,686 added so far this year and only 82 on-street household grant sockets funded.

The UK had 124,738 public electric vehicle chargers on 1 October, with 8,686 added so far in 2026 against 13,281 in the whole of 2025, the Department for Transport said.

That is 180.0 chargers per 100,000 people. Chargers rated rapid or above (50kW and over) numbered 29,772, or 42.9 per 100,000.

Annual additions were 24,557 in 2024 and 20,662 in 2023, according to industry estimates from Zapmap that fall outside official statistics.

By power, 49% of chargers were standard (3kW to less than 8kW) and 27% were standard plus (8kW to less than 50kW). Rapid (50kW to less than 150kW) and ultra-rapid (150kW and above) each made up 12%.

At 1 July there was one public charger for every 18 battery electric vehicles in the UK.

London has many more public chargers per capita than the rest of the UK, yet the second-lowest per capita rated rapid or above, as much of its provision is standard on-street charging.

In England and Wales, 16.8% of public chargers were in rural areas, against 17.5% of the population living in them. Provision was typically higher than average in Scotland, Wales and the Greater London Authority.

In England, 9,616 rapid or faster chargers sat within one mile of the Strategic Road Network, and 8,857 of them were open-access.

The department also counted 97,976 public charging devices, an older metric. It proposes to stop publishing it after February 2027, following a 12-month period of publishing both measures.

The grant scheme figures, funded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles, show home charging schemes have paid for 413,420 installations since 2013, of which 8,166 came in the last 12 months.

Workplace schemes have funded 88,145 installations since 2016, with 11,517 in the last 12 months.

Provisional estimates put public charging grant installations at 25,858 since 2017. The figures are provisional because the latest three months of installations under the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund are estimated.

LEVI supports English councils to deliver charging for residents without off-street parking. Its statistics run three months behind the rest of the release.

The grant for households with on-street parking, which pays towards a home chargepoint when a cross-pavement charging solution is also installed, has funded 82 sockets, 44 of them in the last 12 months. The total paid is £30,778.

The grant for renters and flat owners has funded 27,208 sockets, with 6,869 in the last 12 months, at a total of £9.6m. The grant for residential landlords has funded 1,919 sockets, 316 of them in the last year, for £677,483.

The On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme closed to new applications in March 2024. Grants that closed on 31 March have moved to archived tables and are no longer updated.

The next quarterly report on EV charging is scheduled for February 2027.

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