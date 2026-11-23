A Hague court bars BYD from selling the Ti7 in the EU for infringing JLR's Defender design, but refuses a UK ban, leaving January 2027 deliveries in Britain untouched.

A Hague court has barred BYD from selling the Ti7 SUV in the EU as an infringement of Jaguar Land Rover’s Defender design, but refused a UK ban.

The preliminary relief judge at the District Court of The Hague ruled on Friday 20 November that the Ti7 infringes JLR’s registered EU design. The design’s characteristic and distinctive elements are reflected in the BYD car, the judge found.

BYD had pointed to differences between the two vehicles. The judge held them too insignificant to change the overall impression, so the Ti7 gives no different overall impression from the EU design.

JLR, the Coventry-based carmaker, holds EU designs in the classes for cars and vehicle roofs, including two filed on 25 April 2018. Each has a UK design split from it. The Defender 110 they relate to was introduced on 10 September 2019.

The court said its jurisdiction over EU design rights extends to the whole EU, as it does for BYD Europe of Rotterdam and BYD Nederland of Hoofddorp. The injunction therefore covers the EU as a whole. JLR sued eleven BYD companies, with offices in France, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Poland and Italy as well as the UK.

The UK is outside that order. The judge refused the injunction JLR sought for alleged infringements in the UK, even though BYD (U.K.) Co., Limited of Denham was among the defendants. The court also rejected JLR’s ancillary claims for lack of interest.

BYD has said first Ti7 cars are expected in UK showrooms in November, with consumer deliveries in January 2027 and pre-orders open. It has said the seven-seat layout was developed specifically for the European and UK markets.

The UK price is £47,995, Automotive World reported, which put it more than £20,000 below the Defender.

The same report said the ban takes effect one week after the judgment is formally served. It covers importing, manufacturing, selling and delivering the Ti7, including at BYD’s plant in Szeged, Hungary, due to start volume production at the end of 2026.

BYD told the court it had no concrete plans to launch the Ti7 in the EU, Automotive World reported. BYD introduced the car on the Chinese market on 9 September 2025.

The injunction is provisional. JLR must bring a case on the merits within six months for it to stand, according to Automotive World.

BYD said in a statement that it “strongly disagrees” with the decision and will file an appeal. It added: “The BYD Ti7 is the result of BYD’s own independent design work and infringes none of JLR’s rights”.

Automotive World listed the features behind the finding as near-identical body proportions, side window profiles, panels behind the rear passenger doors and rounded wheel arch corners.

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