INEOS Automotive has shortlisted US sites to build the Grenadier 4x4 from 2028 and plans to sell its Hambach plant in France to BYD, while the US takes 70% of sales.

INEOS Automotive has shortlisted production sites in the United States and aims to start building the Grenadier 4×4 there in 2028, in the market that takes 70% of its global sales.

The business expects to make a final decision on the US plant within the next few months, INEOS Automotive said, after accelerating its plans over the past year.

The Grenadier and its Quartermaster pick-up are designed in London but built in France, Auto Express reported.

The company plans to sell the former Smart plant at Hambach to BYD, Auto Express reported.

If a deal is struck with BYD, INEOS said manufacturing would continue in France for the “medium term” while the new US line is set up.

Lynn Calder, chief executive of INEOS Automotive, said: “This is arguably the biggest moment in the history of Ineos Automotive.” She said US policies had created an “incredibly attractive, pro-growth business environment”.

Auto Express said shipping costs and the 10% tariff on US-built vehicles imported to the UK would likely push up the Grenadier’s current £63,495 starting price.

The buyer named for Hambach has its own difficulties in Europe. In the wider car industry, BYD has had its Ti7 4×4 banned from sale in the EU after a dispute with JLR over claims it copied the Land Rover Defender.

BYD said it will “pursue every legal avenue to demonstrate that this decision is incorrect”.

The US plan follows a run of announcements from the brand. On 16 July, INEOS Automotive said it had posted its best ever half-year for customer orders, after a record first quarter.

On 5 October it said the Italian Army and the Austrian Government had each awarded contracts for Grenadiers, the brand’s first orders from sovereign defence forces.

On 7 September it said Hobson Industries and TVS Supply Chain Solutions had joined Team Grenadier, a UK-anchored consortium bidding for the Ministry of Defence light mobility vehicle programme.

The consortium already included INEOS Automotive, SMT Defence and NMS UK, and its bid is based on the Grenadier platform.

North America had already been drawing the brand’s attention. On 25 June, INEOS Automotive said it had opened two retail and service locations in Vancouver and Calgary within a week.

On 14 October it added the Helmsman to its Grenadier line-up for the 2027 model year, the first of a new line of special editions.

Five days later, it put Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli in Grenadiers ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

INEOS Automotive aims to begin US production in 2028.

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