Williams settled a minor overspend and a procedural breach of F1's 2025 cost cap rules with the FIA, which found no evidence the team gained any advantage from them.

Williams signed an Accepted Breach Agreement with the FIA on Monday after the governing body found a minor overspend and a procedural breach in its 2025 cost cap reporting.

Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited was found to have unintentionally committed both breaches, the FIA said, arising from the team’s adoption of “a good faith interpretation of the Financial Regulations”.

The FIA said that disagreement has now been resolved after discussions between the team and the governing body.

The FIA’s Cost Cap Administration, which reviews teams’ spending against the limit, offered the agreement and Williams accepted it. It was entered under Article D8.10.1 of Section D of the 2026 F1 regulations.

The administration published its findings on Wednesday, after the eleven teams submitted their full-year reporting documentation for 2025.

It said Williams acted cooperatively and in good faith throughout the review, provided additional information in a timely manner when asked, and that there is no evidence the team sought or obtained any advantage, sporting or otherwise.

The FIA has not stated the size of the overspend or the sanction. A summary of the agreement’s terms is published under Article D8.10.5 of Section D.

A minor overspend breach is one below 5% of the cost cap, and the FIA said it can result in financial penalties and/or minor sporting penalties.

A material overspend breach, above 5% of the cap, brings a mandatory Constructors’ Championship points deduction if confirmed before the Cost Cap Adjudication Panel.

Williams is the second team to settle this year. Alpine entered its own Accepted Breach Agreement on 11 November for a procedural breach, even though its relevant costs in 2025 were below the cap.

The administration said there is no accusation or evidence that Alpine sought or obtained any undue advantage.

Nine of the 11 teams were found in compliance for 2025. The 11 are the 10 teams that raced in the 2025 championship plus the newcomer Cadillac. All five power unit manufacturers registered for the 2026 engines were also found in compliant.

For a procedural breach or minor overspend, the administration can settle with an Accepted Breach Agreement or refer the case to the Cost Cap Adjudication Panel. An alleged major overspend must go to the panel.

The panel has 12 judges, elected by the FIA General Assembly from candidates proposed by member associations, a group of at least five teams, or a group of at least three power unit manufacturers.

The FIA said the review covered the period ending on 31 December 2025 and took almost eight months, and that all teams and manufacturers acted in a spirit of good faith and co-operation.

Spending limits, a central part of motorsport business in Formula 1, were introduced from the 2021 season following unanimous approval of the teams.

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