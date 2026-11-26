The Department for Transport is considering mandatory eyesight tests for over-70s at each licence renewal in place of self-declaration, but has made no decision yet.

The Department for Transport is considering mandatory eyesight testing for drivers aged 70 and over at every licence renewal, replacing self-declaration for around 6.5 million licence holders.

A DfT consultation asked for views on moving away from the current self-declaration system for eyesight standards for drivers aged 70 and over. It closed at 11:59pm on 11 May.

The department said: “Our current considerations include introducing mandatory eyesight testing for drivers aged 70 and above and every renewal thereafter.”

Over-70s must renew their licence every three years, but at present they only have to self-certify that their sight meets the standard, the BBC reported.

That standard requires a driver to read a standard number plate from 20 metres, wearing glasses or contact lenses if required.

About 6.5 million over-70s hold a driving licence, according to the BBC, and 1.6 million of them are aged 80 or over.

No decision has been made. A DfT spokesperson said: “We are carefully reviewing consultation results.”

The spokesperson added that older drivers who are fit to drive and have good enough vision have nothing to worry about, and that mandatory tests for over-70s are “one way” to balance independence against safety.

The NHS already provides free eye tests for over-60s, but they are not detailed enough to approve someone to drive. The BBC understands that system is also being looked at, with the free tests likely to be made more rigorous.

Dennis Reed of Silver Voices, a campaign group representing older people, said it was “discriminatory to just pick an age out of the hat and say ‘everybody over 70 has to go through this, but nobody else does'”.

He said the group is not opposed in principle to regular eye tests for older drivers.

The College of Optometrists and the Association of Optometrists take a different view. In a joint consultation response, they said the current self-declaration system is failing and called for all drivers to submit evidence of a valid sight test within the existing renewal framework.

They cited an inquest by the Senior Coroner for Lancashire, Dr James Adeley, into four pedestrians killed in three collisions where the drivers’ poor eyesight was a significant contributor.

The two bodies said a sector engagement exercise with representatives from all four UK nations had confirmed there was enough workforce and capacity. They also said any added administration costs must be funded by the driver.

One of the cases behind the debate is that of Anne Ferguson, 75, who died in July 2023 after being hit by a van driven by Vernon Law, 72, Brit Brief reported. Law had been told by an optician about a month earlier that he had cataracts in both eyes.

Drivers already have a legal duty to report medical conditions to the DVLA under existing motoring regulation. They can be fined up to £1,000 for failing to tell the agency about a condition that might affect safe driving, and may be prosecuted if they are involved in a collision as a result.

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