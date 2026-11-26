Provisional DfT figures show 1,579 road deaths in Great Britain in the year ending June 2026, against 1,577 the year before, while serious casualties rose 2%.

The Department for Transport estimates 1,579 people died on Great Britain’s roads in the year ending June 2026, against 1,577 a year earlier.

Killed or seriously injured casualties, known as KSIs, rose 2% to 30,274 from 29,604 in the year ending June 2025.

Within that, the adjusted figure for seriously injured casualties was 28,695, also up 2% on the year.

Casualties of all severities came to 127,890, little changed from 127,992. Slight injuries, at 97,616, were down 1%.

Deaths were unchanged in percentage terms on the year and 12% lower than in the year ending June 2016.

Of the four road user groups with the most casualties, car occupants, pedestrians, motorcyclists and pedal cyclists, the department said there was generally little change in the number of fatalities.

Pedestrian and pedal cyclist casualties rose slightly between the two years. The department said that, given year-to-year volatility, “it is too early to determine whether this represents a sustained upward trend or a short-term fluctuation.”

Car occupants made up 53% of casualties in the latest year, pedestrians 16%, pedal cyclists 13% and motorcyclists 12%.

Over the last 10 years, fatalities and KSIs have remained relatively stable outside the coronavirus years, the department said, while the overall number of casualties has fallen. Total casualties are 31% lower than in the year ending June 2016.

The decrease across the four main groups over that decade was most pronounced for car occupants.

Measured against traffic, there were 4.5 fatalities per billion vehicle miles, down 1% on the year and 17% below the year ending June 2016.

KSI casualties were 87 per billion vehicle miles, up 1% on the year. The department said KSI rates have been broadly flat since 2023.

Collisions involving e-scooters produced an estimated 1,592 casualties, up from 1,457. Eight people were killed, all of them riders, against nine in the year ending June 2025.

Men accounted for 76% of fatalities and 61% of casualties of all severities, which the department described as similar to recent years.

The figures are provisional and will change after end-of-year validation. They use police data supplied by 19 November.

Around 170 collisions from January to June, six of them fatal, have been recorded in the CRASH reporting system but not yet authorised by the relevant police force.

The department also said the introduction of online reporting is expected to affect the number of non-fatal, particularly slight, casualties reported.

The road safety totals count only injury collisions reported to the police, and there is no obligation for people to report all of them.

Trial monthly provisional statistics for England were published alongside the release. The next is scheduled for early January with data up to July 2026, and the trial runs until May 2027.

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