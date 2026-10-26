DVSA finds 11 of 13 tyres tested missed label classes and all 3 Fiat 500 catalytic converters failed

DVSA's market surveillance unit reports tyre label failures, failed aftermarket catalytic converters, 240 e-bike listings removed and unapproved machinery taken off sale.

DVSA’s Vehicle Market Surveillance Unit found 11 of 13 tyres missed a label class and all 3 Fiat 500 aftermarket catalytic converters failed, in its 2025 programme results.

The tyre figures are initial results. The 11 tyres missed the class on one or more parameters shown on the label, and the testing followed Regulation (EU) 2020/740.

The unit, part of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, picked three models with large aftermarket sales of the parts: the Fiat 500 Twin Air 0.9, Ford Fiesta 1.5D and Renault Clio 0.9. It tested three components for each.

Catalytic converters, which cut exhaust pollutants, were tested against the Euro 6 standard on the two petrol cars. Diesel particulate filters (DPFs), which trap soot, were tested against Euro 5 on the diesel Fiesta.

DVSA said: “We found that all 3 of the components tested on Fiat 500 Twin Air 0.9 did not meet legislative standards.” BM Catalysts BM91759H failed on total hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide.

On the Fiesta, 2 of 3 components failed: AS FD5103 and EEC FR6133T. BM Catalysts BM11244H passed all tests.

On the Clio, 2 of 3 failed: BM Catalysts BM92271H and Walker 28879. In each case one unit tested passed, and AS 30225 passed all tests.

EEC and BM Catalysts are UK manufacturers, while Walker and AS are not. DVSA wrote to the UK makers of the failed parts, and all said they had accepted its recommendation to end production and sales in the UK.

The unit has reported the issues with non-UK manufacturers to the type approval authorities that granted their approvals.

It also bought 13 non-road mobile machinery (NRMM) products from online platforms during the year. Seven lacked the relevant type approval markings.

All 7 were advertised on AliExpress, and the platform removed them after DVSA made contact. Five UK online suppliers sent type approval information for all relevant products when asked.

For motorcycle exhausts and silencers, DVSA re-checked 5 UK suppliers and found 3 without approval information. It said: “We are continuing investigations into the 3 non-compliant suppliers.”

On e-bikes, 240 non-compliant electric bicycle listings were removed from sale across eBay, Amazon and OnBuy.

The e-scooter results were found to be non-compliant against the rules, and DVSA said it will continue broad market surveillance of that market.

For advanced driver assistance systems, DVSA has informed all 5 manufacturers tested of its findings. It said the UK is considering whether to mandate UN Regulation No. 152, which covers advanced emergency braking.

Results from the unit’s emissions programme, which covered 18 vehicles, are published separately. The unit can fine or take to court manufacturers or dealers over unsafe vehicles or parts.

DVSA said it will continue surveillance of aftermarket catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters into its 2025 to 2026 programme.