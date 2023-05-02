The Flash #798 Micro-Review – Infant Abduction!

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Flash #798

AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams

ARTISTS: Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert, Will Robson, Matt Herms, Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.

RELEASED: May 2, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

A supervillain messes with Wally West’s infant son in this issue. We’re talking pretty much fresh out of the mother, here. As a father of young children, who still has fairly recent memories of being in a delivery room, that hit me in an uncomfortable way. Which, I suppose, is how it’s intended.

This is one of Jeremy Adams’ last issues on The Flash. I’m going to miss him. The “One-Minute War” story was a little iffy for me. But generally speaking, he’s done a fantastic job with these characters. I’ll be following him to next week’s Green Lantern #1.

