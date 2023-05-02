An Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #3 Miro-Review – Doing More

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #3

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Clayton Henry, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Cover by Henry & Marcelo Maiolo.

RELEASED: May 2, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

By and large, I don’t like the story of the Injustice: Gods Among Us game. Particularly, what it does to Superman and Wonder Woman as characters. That said, if you can buy that two of the greatest and most moralistic heroes in the world can become dictators, this is a pretty good issue from a character standpoint.

Tom Taylor drops in a great reference to something said in the first issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El about why Superman doesn’t “do more” for the world. I like that connection, and hope it gets explored more in the coming issues.

