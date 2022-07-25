Astonishing Art: Neal Adams Draws Star Wars

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The comic book industry continues to miss the legendary Neal Adams, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 80. The world of comic books will likely always miss him. Recently, I found myself missing him a little bit more when I stumbled on to this little gem…

I was totally unaware that Adams had done any Star Wars work. But low and behold, here we have a variant cover for Marvel’s adaptation of The Force Awakens from 2016 (shown below left). I love the red trail that he gives Kylo Ren’s lightsaber. That’s a unique little touch we don’t see too often. And just to see him render Kylo and the stormtroopers is fun.

For those with more of a taste for the classic trilogy, Adams would go on to do a variant cover for Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters – Alpha (shown below right), which allowed him to draw Boba Fett.

It’s a shame Adams didn’t get a chance to visit the Star Wars universe more often. It looked damn good under his pencil. Then again, most things did…

