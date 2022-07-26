Toy Chest Theater: Goldar in the City

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s just something about Goldar. The gold armor, the fierce face, the broad wings, the big sword, that scary voice from Kerrigan Mahan. When you put it all together, it made for one of the most intimidating and formidable villains in Power Rangers history. And he wasn’t even one of the main villains!

Panoramic Toys presents us with this great shot of Goldar making his way through (presumably) Angel Grove as the sun sets over the city. That lighting is what really makes the image. It sets a sort of mood and tone one might not normally associate with Power Rangers.

