Toy Chest Theater: Goldar in the City

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

There’s just something about Goldar. The gold armor, the fierce face, the broad wings, the big sword, that scary voice from Kerrigan Mahan. When you put it all together, it made for one of the most intimidating and formidable villains in Power Rangers history. And he wasn’t even one of the main villains!

Panoramic Toys presents us with this great shot of Goldar making his way through (presumably) Angel Grove as the sun sets over the city. That lighting is what really makes the image. It sets a sort of mood and tone one might not normally associate with Power Rangers.

Goldar, Panoramic Toys

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.