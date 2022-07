By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This is one of those shots that made me wonder, “How’d they do that?”

Ash Betton shows us Darth Vader as we saw him at the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Pretty quick turnaraound, too. That episode is only a couple weeks old.

No, but seriously. How’d he do this? It’s not like they have a “Vader with his mask broken” action figure out…yet.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.