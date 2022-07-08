A Batman #125 Micro-Review – Business Casual Batman

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman #125

AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky

ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: July 5, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Zdarsky and Jimenez bring us an action sequence where Batman is wearing his mask and utility belt with a white dress shirt and slacks. I think I get what they’re going for. But it looked pretty ridiculous to me. What’s that look called? Business casual Batman?

The Penguin gets a good amount of shine in this issue. Jimenez gives him a very Danny-Devito-esque look. I’m always impressed when a creative team can make Penguin look like formidable opponent for Batman. That’s not always the easiest thing to do, despite his status as an iconic Batman foe.

