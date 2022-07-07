A Batman ’89 #6 Micro-Review – Catwoman ’92, Anyone?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman ’89 #6

AUTHOR: Sam Hamm

ARTISTS: Joe Quinones, Leonardo Ito (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: July 5, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

With the benefit of full hindsight, this story really didn’t need Catwoman. (Not to mention the alteration to her costume.) If anything I’d have given her a miniseries of her own, Catwoman ’92. Heck, it’s not too late…

Batman ’89 was an interesting experiment, with some excellent art from Joe Quinones and Leonardo Ito. But it doesn’t succeed the way Superman ’78 did. I’d have kept the story more simple, with less emphasis on the political and financial sides of Two-Face’s attack on Gotham.

