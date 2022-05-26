A TMNT #129 Micro-Review – Hovering Near Horror

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #129

AUTHORS: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)

ARTISTS: Tony Gregori, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer). Cover by Pablo Tunica.

RELEASED: May 25, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

That cover, while very well done, isn’t indicative of what’s in this issue. If it were my choice, I’d have depicted a fight between the Turtles and the Punk Frogs.

Raph and Casey Jones get into a scuffle here that’s very well written, and true to both characters.

I like the detail Tony Gregori puts into Dr. Barlow and his mutant creations. He’s not going for a horror vibe, necessarily. But he’s not far removed from it.

