A TMNT #129 Micro-Review – Hovering Near Horror

TMNT 129, cover, 2022, Pablo TunicaTITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #129
AUTHORS: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)
ARTISTS: Tony Gregori, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer). Cover by Pablo Tunica.
 RELEASED: May 25, 2022

That cover, while very well done, isn’t indicative of what’s in this issue. If it were my choice, I’d have depicted a fight between the Turtles and the Punk Frogs.

Raph and Casey Jones get into a scuffle here that’s very well written, and true to both characters.

I like the detail Tony Gregori puts into Dr. Barlow and his mutant creations. He’s not going for a horror vibe, necessarily. But he’s not far removed from it.

