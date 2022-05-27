An Amazing Spider-Man #2 Micro-Review – So Smart He’s Dumb

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #2

AUTHOR: Zeb Wells

ARTISTS: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna (Inker), Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)

RELEASED: May 25, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

In this issue one of Norman Osborn’s grandkids says something to Peter that’s pretty spot on…

“Grandpa says you’re so smart it makes you dumb.”

No Mary Jane in this issue, which is a little disappointing when you consider the big revelation we got last issue. Not to mention the cover. But I can chalk this one up to having patience with the story Wells is telling. Thus far, this feels authentically like a Spider-Man tale.

