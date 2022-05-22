A Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #3 Micro-Review – A Show-Stopping Duo

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman Superman World's Finest 3, cover, 2022, Dan MoraTITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #3
AUTHOR: Mark Waid
ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Aditya Bidikar (Letterer)
 RELEASED: May 17, 2022

This issue opens with Batman scared and in trouble, and Superman has to save him. That doesn’t sound like such a far out idea in a book about Superman and Batman. But considering how so many modern writers like to portray the Dark Knight as unstoppably smart and all-prepared, it comes off novel. As a Superman fan, it’s definitely appreciated.

I hope Dan Mora and Tamra Bonvillain are having as much fun on this book as I am looking at their work. Like our two titular heroes, they make for a show-stopping duo.

