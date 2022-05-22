A Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #3 Micro-Review – A Show-Stopping Duo

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #3

AUTHOR: Mark Waid

ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Aditya Bidikar (Letterer)

RELEASED: May 17, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue opens with Batman scared and in trouble, and Superman has to save him. That doesn’t sound like such a far out idea in a book about Superman and Batman. But considering how so many modern writers like to portray the Dark Knight as unstoppably smart and all-prepared, it comes off novel. As a Superman fan, it’s definitely appreciated.

I hope Dan Mora and Tamra Bonvillain are having as much fun on this book as I am looking at their work. Like our two titular heroes, they make for a show-stopping duo.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.