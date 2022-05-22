A Nightwing #92 Micro-Review – Gorgeously Vintage

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Nightwing #92

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Bruno Redondo, Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer)

RELEASED: May 17, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue’s opening pages have a gorgeous vintage look to them, complete with classic costumes for Batman, Robin, and Batgirl.

George Perez and Marv Wolfman have a background cameo in this issue. That feels more than appropriate in the wake of Perez’s passing. Those two did more for Dick Grayson than perhaps anyone since his creators.

There’s a beautiful two-page spread here of Nightwing leaping from the cityscape, silhouetted in the light of the moon. Hat tip to Redondo and Lucas.

