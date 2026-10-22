MICC Army Contracting 2026 Surges Past $6.8B on Structural Expansion

The Mission and Installation Contracting Command’s MICC Army contracting 2026 totals tell a story about deliberate structural expansion, not just rising demand. The command closed fiscal 2026 with $6.8 billion across 21,450 contracts, a jump of more than $1 billion from fiscal 2025’s $5.5 billion, according to a release published by JBSA.mil.

The growth did not come from a single windfall contract. Three drivers combined: growing facility modernization requirements, expanded acquisition authorities, and the formal attachment of the 410th Contracting Support Brigade to MICC’s portfolio.

How the 410th Brigade Attachment Reshaped MICC’s Footprint

The 410th Contracting Support Brigade joined MICC on January 15, 2026, when Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams assumed command authority over the brigade as part of the Army’s broader transformation strategy, according to Army.mil. The brigade, activated in 2015 and headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, provides operational contracting support across the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, per the MICC official page.

MICC Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright framed the magnitude plainly. “Some growth was expected as we welcomed the 410th Contracting Support Brigade into the command,” she said in an early October message to the team. “But $1 billion in growth reflects the growing demand for your expertise and your ability to deliver contracting solutions to Soldiers and our mission partners at the point of need.”

The math behind that $1 billion matters for understanding what MICC is becoming. Fiscal 2025 logged 22,000 contract actions; fiscal 2026 logged 21,450, meaning volume actually fell while dollar value rose. The composition shifted toward larger, more complex contracts rather than a higher count of smaller ones.

FORGE: The MICC Army Contracting Model the Army Wants to Scale

The FORGE (Facilities, Operations, Readiness, Growth and Experience) initiative is where the structural argument gets concrete. One FORGE effort produced a $169.1 million Other Transaction agreement awarded to Conti Federal Services LLC on July 7, 2026, covering the Joint Base Lewis-McChord FORGE Facilities Modernization Program, with a period of performance running through July 2031, according to Army.mil’s JBLM contract announcement.

Earlier reporting describes 17 modernization projects under that agreement; Army.mil’s primary source document states 19 projects. The Army.mil figure is preferred here as the issuer-side account, and the JBLM FORGE pilot article confirms the 19-project scope. The broader FORGE program is a $250 million Secretary of the Army-directed initiative spanning operational facilities, energy resilience, training, housing, and airlift infrastructure for I Corps and the 62nd Airlift Wing.

The efficiency case for this model is quantified. The Army reports that the FORGE OTA and architect-engineer contract combination delivers time savings of up to 50% and cost savings of up to 30% compared to traditional acquisition methods, per a separate Army.mil article on the JBLM pilot. A second FORGE initiative established around $987 million in modernization efforts, further consolidating requirements into larger grouped packages.

Beyond FORGE, the command executed more than 299,000 Government Purchase Card transactions valued at over $520 million, extending purchasing power across installations and mission partners. It also expanded its use of Other Transactions Authorities, Small Business Innovation Research Phase III, and Multiple Award Task Orders to address more complex regional requirements.

The small business record adds a workforce-efficiency dimension. For the 12th consecutive year, MICC exceeded all assigned small business goals, even as its headcount fell. Luis Trinidad, director of the Army Contracting Command-MICC Office of Small Business Programs, put the workload pressure directly: “Operating with a 30% reduction in personnel, our team rose to meet a more demanding workload.” Small business-eligible dollars grew by $104.8 million, requiring more detailed reviews of acquisition packages. Of the total $6.8 billion, $2.9 billion went to American small businesses.

Fiscal 2026 also marked MICC’s 18th anniversary, the command having been established in October 2008 under the Army Contracting Command as the Installation Contracting Command before its redesignation.

For fiscal 2027, which began October 1, MICC expects continued growth in modernization requirements and demand for enterprise contracting solutions. The structural question is whether FORGE’s 50%/30% efficiency gains at JBLM replicate across a wider base of installations. If they do, the command’s dollar volume can keep climbing even as its headcount does not, which is precisely the pressure test the Army appears to be running.