Pentagon-BAE APKWS Framework Agreement Targets 25,000 Drone-Killing Kits a Year

The Pentagon and BAE Systems have signed an APKWS framework agreement to supply up to 25,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System guidance kits per year for as long as seven years, establishing the clearest demand signal the program has ever had and setting up a production expansion that could extend to allied customers. The agreement is not a contract yet, but it is designed to function like one: locking in throughput so BAE can invest in supply chain and workforce, while Congress debates the funding.

What the APKWS Framework Agreement Actually Buys

APKWS kits convert unguided 2.75-inch rockets into laser-guided munitions, and all four U.S. military services field them. Their cost advantage over air-to-air missiles has made them a go-to counter-drone weapon, and demand has grown accordingly.

The framework sets a U.S. ceiling of 25,000 kits per year, which matches production capacity BAE has cited previously: a company official said in 2023 that APKWS was in full-rate production with room to grow to that level. The Pentagon’s announcement, published by the Defense Department, frames allied demand as a mechanism to go further: Foreign Military Sales orders could push output to 35,000 kits per year, with that added capacity intended to “capitalize new domestic production lines” and expand “sovereign U.S. surge capacity.”

Michael Duffey, the Pentagon’s undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment, put it plainly: “By securing multi-year demand, this agreement keeps production lines running at capacity, provides our forces with interceptor inventory, and flips the cost calculus in the taxpayer’s favor.”

The read here is straightforward. A seven-year demand commitment lets BAE procure long-lead components and expand its skilled workforce without betting on annual appropriations cycles, a dynamic InsideDefense identified as central to the framework’s purpose. BAE builds APKWS kits in Hudson, New Hampshire, and Austin, Texas, and had delivered its 100,000th kit as of February.

The Contract Backdrop and the Allied Pipeline

The existing contractual foundation is substantial. The SAM.gov award notice shows the Navy’s current five-year APKWS contract, covering Full Rate Production Lots 13-17, was awarded as a sole-source, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., with a maximum value of $1,743,038,000. The contract, awarded in August 2025 with work expected through December 2031, covers up to 55,000 kits for the Navy, the Army, and foreign customers. According to BAE Systems’ own press release, the initial obligated order at award was $322 million, with the remainder available for draw-down over the contract’s life.

Allied demand is the variable that makes the economics more compelling. Saudi Arabia won State Department approval in July for a possible $1.96 billion package that includes up to 20,000 APKWS kits, split evenly between air-to-air and air-to-ground variants. Breaking Defense reported that the Saudi announcement came shortly after Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi forces traded fire, ending a four-year truce. Italy is separately weighing a buy of 5,031 kits for counter-drone defense. Both deals, if concluded through the Foreign Military Sales program, would feed directly into the 35,000-unit capacity tier the framework is designed to enable.

According to Army Recognition, the APKWS framework was finalized in coordination with the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps, and BAE is investing in manufacturing equipment, supply chains, and workforce development alongside the planned expansion.

The APKWS agreement fits a broader pattern. In January, Lockheed Martin agreed to more than triple production of the PAC-3 MSE interceptor. In March, BAE and Lockheed agreed to quadruple output of THAAD seeker components. A separate THAAD framework signed in January produced a June contract worth more than $35 billion for the interceptors themselves. The Pentagon is using framework agreements as a pre-commitment mechanism across its highest-priority missile programs.

The catch is congressional approval. The framework outlines intent, but appropriations fund reality. If Congress delays or cuts APKWS procurement, BAE carries the investment risk from any early workforce or supply-chain expansion. For now, the bull case rests on the program’s established cross-service demand, proven counter-drone utility, and a growing allied customer base that gives the production math a second engine. The bear case is a continuing resolution that stretches the timeline and turns a multi-year demand signal into a multi-year wait.