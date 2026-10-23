Gecko Robotics Navy Contract Quadruples to $300M on AI Maintenance Push

The Gecko Robotics Navy contract has grown from a $71 million ceiling to up to $300 million, less than eight months after the company first won access to the U.S. fleet, in a move that puts operational AI at the center of the Pentagon’s readiness strategy. The scale of the expansion, more than a fourfold increase, is a hard endorsement of a technology the military once treated as experimental.

From $71 Million to $300 Million: How the Contract Actually Grew

The earlier report’s framing of this as an expansion from a “$54 million” deal understates the baseline. Gecko Robotics’ March 2026 announcement shows the original indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity vehicle carried a ceiling of $71 million, structured as a government-wide contract accessible across all U.S. government services. The $54 million figure referenced in Gecko’s announcement represented the initial task-order award within that larger vehicle, covering 18 ships assigned to the Pacific Fleet, including destroyers and amphibious warships, according to Reuters.

The October 20, 2026 expansion was co-announced with the General Services Administration, and Gecko Robotics’ October expansion release describes it as “one of the strongest public endorsements yet of operational AI and robotics in defense, signaling the Pentagon’s confidence that it is a core military capability.” CEO Jake Loosararian was direct: “The conversation around AI and robotics in defense is no longer about experimental technology. It’s about delivering measurable and impactful returns.”

The GSA’s involvement matters for the investment read. A government-wide vehicle means other agencies beyond the Navy can draw on the contract, which widens the addressable base without requiring Gecko to win separate procurements. The $300 million ceiling is a ceiling, not guaranteed revenue, but the structure creates a long runway for Gecko to scale.

Readiness Data Explains Why the Navy Gecko Robotics Deal Expanded So Fast

The contract’s rapid expansion makes sense against a readiness picture that has grown steadily worse. The GAO report GAO-25-106728, published December 3, 2024, found that as of March 2024, half of the Navy’s amphibious fleet was in poor condition, with those ships not on track to meet expected service lives. The Navy maintains 32 amphibious warfare ships, one more than the 31-ship statutory floor Congress set in the National Defense Authorization Acts for fiscal years 2023 and 2024, according to the full GAO report. The GAO issued four recommendations, including requiring the Navy to define availability goals using concrete metrics.

Fleet-wide, readiness rates among amphibious ships ran at just 46% between 2011 and 2020. By August 2025, that figure had slipped further to 41%, producing a more than five-month gap in Marine Expeditionary Unit deployments. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle has set an 80% readiness target by 2027, and his December Military Times column laid out the requirements: shorter maintenance cycles, more spare parts, better training pipelines, and targeted upgrades.

Gecko’s technology addresses the maintenance-cycle problem directly. The company’s wall-climbing robots, drones, and fixed sensors gather structural data on hulls, decks, and welds. Its AI tools identify hidden defects up to 50 times faster than manual inspection, compressing timelines from months to days and potentially saving up to $8 million in repair costs per ship, figures Gecko cited in its announcement. The Komodo system scans deck coatings without physical excavation, enabling the Navy to map damage and plan repairs before a vessel enters dry dock rather than after the maintenance cycle has already begun.

That pre-dock planning capability is the productivity gain the Navy most needs. Unplanned work discovered after a ship is already in maintenance drives the schedule overruns that suppress readiness rates. Shrinking that discovery window is where Gecko’s value proposition is clearest, and the readiness data provides a credible demand signal for why the contract was expanded so quickly.

The bear case is execution: a $300 million IDIQ ceiling obligates nothing until task orders are issued, and the Navy’s procurement and funding cycles can stall even programs with strong operational results. The bull case is that the GSA vehicle structure removes the single-service constraint and creates multiple pathways to fill that ceiling faster than a Navy-only contract would allow.

The 80% readiness target by 2027 is the governing catalyst here. If amphibious availability continues declining toward 41%, pressure on the Navy to accelerate AI-enabled inspection programs grows. If Gecko’s deployments on Pacific Fleet ships produce documented cycle-time reductions, the task-order pace against that $300 million ceiling will tell investors everything they need to know about whether the technology is delivering at scale.