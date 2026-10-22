Foxconn-Mitsubishi Electric Deal Reshapes Japan’s EV Supply Chain

The Foxconn-Mitsubishi Electric deal, confirmed at an October 19, 2026 news conference, gives the Taiwanese contract manufacturer a JP¥115bn ($727m) entry into Japan’s automotive supply chain and hands Mitsubishi Electric a growth partner for a business it could not scale alone. The structure is a 50-50 joint venture; the strategic logic, for both sides, is harder to argue with than the revenue target.

What the Foxconn-Mitsubishi Electric Deal Actually Buys

Foxconn’s investment arm, Lin Yin International Investment, will receive a 50% stake in Mitsubishi Electric Mobility (MEM), a wholly owned subsidiary that supplies inverters, electronic control units, powertrain systems, and autonomous driving technology to global automakers. The transaction values MEM at JP¥320bn on an enterprise value basis, implying an equity value of JP¥230bn, according to just-auto. At current exchange rates, electrive puts the purchase price at roughly €650m and the enterprise value at approximately €1.8bn.

For Foxconn, the acquisition fills a specific gap. The company’s contract EV platform model has lacked the powertrain electronics to compete at the full-vehicle level. MEM is one of the largest inverter suppliers globally, and its electronic control software was precisely what attracted Foxconn’s Chief Strategy Officer for EVs, Jun Seki. “What attracted us most was the electronic-control technology, and the substantial software resources behind them,” Seki said at the news conference. Foxconn operates in 24 countries with roughly 900,000 employees at peak and frames its growth around a strategy investing in electric vehicles, digital health, and robotics alongside AI, semiconductors, and next-generation communications, per its official press release.

For Mitsubishi Electric, the logic is more defensive. MEM generated JP¥876bn in revenue and JP¥54bn in operating profit in its last fiscal year, but expects revenue to fall to JP¥820bn this fiscal year. A joint target of JP¥1tr by fiscal 2030 therefore requires growth of more than 20% from a base that is already contracting, and part of that base, including alternators, is tied to internal combustion engine vehicles. Mitsubishi Electric will also book an impairment of around JP¥100bn this fiscal year.

The Path to the Venture’s JP¥1tr Target

The closing timeline stretches to October 2027, subject to regulatory approval. The deal followed a Memorandum of Understanding signed April 24, 2026, after which the final agreement was announced by Mitsubishi Electric on October 16, 2026. The process was not without noise: back in March 2026, Mitsubishi Electric had issued a statement saying reports that it had decided to accept a Foxconn investment were not based on any announcements by either company, while confirming it was examining the possibility of transferring part of its stake.

The commercialization plan, per just-auto, targets Japanese OEMs first before pursuing global markets. That sequencing matters: MEM’s customer relationships with Japanese automakers are its core asset, and those relationships could be strained by Foxconn’s dual role as supplier and potential substitute for in-house EV engineering. Leaving day-to-day management with Mitsubishi Electric is Foxconn’s answer to that tension, a structure shaped in part by the company’s experience with Sharp, which Foxconn has controlled since 2016 with mixed outcomes. Seki acknowledged Foxconn’s involvement contributed to Sharp’s difficulties.

Mitsubishi Electric Executive Vice President Kunihiko Kaga framed the alliance around competitive pressure rather than partnership sentiment. “Competition in the electric vehicle sector is changing fast as specialized EV makers join the race, and that is creating a chance for new growth,” he said at the announcement, citing Chinese automakers’ gains as a key driver, according to NHK World.

The venture has precedents within Foxconn’s Japan push. Mitsubishi Motors has already adopted a Foxtron-developed EV for overseas markets; Foxtron is a joint venture between Hon Hai and Taiwan’s Yulon Motor, which will produce that vehicle for introduction in Oceania, per Yahoo Finance. In July 2026, Foxconn and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation reached a final agreement on an equally owned bus manufacturing joint venture, Fuso Bus Company, covering both ICE and zero-emission buses. Foxconn has also held talks with Nissan on vehicle supply and plant utilization. The pattern is consistent: Foxconn is assembling a supply-side foothold across Japanese automotive, one partnership at a time.

The bear case is straightforward. Seki’s prediction that EVs will account for 80% of the auto market is the deal’s foundational assumption, and the JP¥1tr revenue target can only be reached through new EV and autonomy contracts. If Japanese automakers treat MEM as a legacy supplier under new ownership rather than a platform partner, the growth math collapses. The Foxconn-Mitsubishi Electric deal’s success ultimately rests on whether Japan’s OEMs will outsource EV platform development to a joint venture half-owned by the company that also wants to design their cars. How much of the JP¥1tr target MEM converts by fiscal 2030 will answer that question more clearly than any press conference statement.