BNY Fee Revenue Growth Justifies the Stock’s Post-Earnings Pop

Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) posted Q3 2026 fee revenue growth of 12% year over year, and the market answered: shares moved from flat to up more than 3% on the day. The results validate BNY’s core investment thesis, a custody-heavy, fee-driven model that generates durable earnings independent of credit cycles.

The Custody Moat

BNY is the world’s largest custodian bank, safeguarding more than $60 trillion in assets. It also serves as the primary trade settlement provider for the U.S. Treasury market and was the first U.S. globally systemically important bank to offer digital asset custody, according to BNY. Its client base spans 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all of the top 100 banks globally, per BNY’s 1Q26 Form 10-Q.

BNY’s fee revenue growth case rests on that custody moat. Assets under custody and administration rose 10% year over year in Q3 2026, driven by higher market values, net client inflows, and new business wins. That growth feeds directly into the fee line.

BNY Fee Revenue Growth by Segment

Yahoo Finance’s reporting on the Q3 2026 earnings call puts firm-wide revenue at $5.7 billion for the quarter, up 12% year over year, with approximately 390 basis points of positive operating leverage generated in the period.

Securities services led the way with revenue up 15% year over year: asset servicing grew 12% and issuer services surged 27%. Market and Wealth services rose nearly 12%, with payments and trade up 14%, clearance and collateral management up 12%, and wealth solutions up 10%. Investment and Wealth Management grew 4%, with wealth management up 11% partially offsetting investment management’s 1% gain.

The one soft spot was AUM growth of 2% year over year, slightly below Street expectations, with the mix of flows acting as a partial drag. It is a minor blemish on an otherwise clean quarter.

NII, Capital, and the Guidance Raise

Net interest income came in at $1.4 billion, up 15% year over year and down 2% sequentially, per Yahoo Finance’s reporting. The year-over-year gain reflects investment securities reinvested at higher yields alongside balance sheet growth.

BNY’s CET1 ratio was 10.9%, down 6 basis points quarter over quarter per Yahoo Finance, and well above the Federal Reserve’s enforced minimum of 8.5%. BNY returned $1.4 billion to shareholders during the quarter, roughly two-thirds via buybacks, producing a quarterly payout ratio of 85% and a year-to-date figure of 86%.

Management raised the full-year revenue growth outlook to 12% to 13% (market dependent), above the 11% consensus entering the quarter. NII guidance of 15% year-over-year growth clears the FactSet consensus of 14%. Full-year operating leverage guidance now stands at approximately 500 basis points of improvement, up from roughly 400 basis points last quarter and well above the 100-basis-point guide set at the start of the year.

That trajectory has precedent. BNY’s 2025 Annual Report shows full-year 2025 produced record net income of $5.3 billion on record revenue of $20.1 billion, a pre-tax margin of 35%, a return on tangible common equity of 26%, and eight consecutive quarters of positive operating leverage.

The BNY 4Q24 earnings release filed with the SEC shows 2024 produced record net income of $4.3 billion on revenue of $18.6 billion and ROTCE of 23%. BNY’s fee revenue growth has been building for several years, not just one quarter.

Revenue-related expenses are also expected to tick higher alongside the guidance raise. Management framed this as proportionate to the revenue uplift, and the operating leverage guide moves up regardless. That logic holds as long as revenue growth does not disappoint.

Where the Risk Sits

The bear case is direct: BNY’s fee revenues are a function of asset values. A sustained equity market drawdown compresses AUC/A and compresses fees. The 10% AUC/A growth this quarter was partly market-driven, and that component reverses if markets do.

The bull case is that net new business and client inflows are growing independently of markets. A client base spanning 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly every top global bank is not easy to displace. The guidance raise confirms management sees the organic pipeline as durable, and the Q3 numbers back that view. Valuation support holds as long as the inflows do.