The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #2 Micro-Review – Thinking Like a Clown

TITLE: The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #2

AUTHOR: Matthew Rosenberg

ARTISTS: Carmine Di Giandomenico, Francesco Francavilla, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer), Troy Peteri

RELEASED: November 1, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

If all is as it seems in this series thus far, the Joker is doing his own inner monologue. That’s a big no-no for me. The Joker’s thought process, his unique and insane mental state, should be incomprehensible to us as readers. We’re not supposed to know what he’s thinking, or how he’s thinking, etc. To try and approach him otherwise is a mistake.

But we’re still not sure entirely what’s going on in this book from a story perspective. So I reserve the right to take that back…

