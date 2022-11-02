Epic Covers: The Riddler: Year One #1

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Time to get on my soapbox: The more time that goes by, the less impressed I am with The Batman. Was it a decent movie? Sure. But was it as great as everybody seems to think it is? Not for my money…

I wasn’t enthralled with the way the movie presented the Riddler. I’ve come to call this version “S&M Riddler,” because he looks to me like he’s wearing a raincoat with an S&M mask and glasses.

All that being said, I can give credit where credit is due. Last week’s The Riddler: Year One #1 knocked it out of the park with a great cover by Bill Sienkiewicz. It really captures the creepy, domestic terrorist, DIY supervillain vibe the movie went for with this version of the Riddler. The yellow markings almost look like they were done with a sharpie or a highlighter, and the greenish color scheme is consistent with the movie as well. And of course, you’ve got the creepy image of the Riddler in full costume in the background.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.