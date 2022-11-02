A Batman #129 Micro-Review – Man Against Machine

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman #129

AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky

ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Leonardo Romero, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Jordie Bellaire (Colorist) Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: November 1, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I was a little more into Chip Zdarsky’s “Failsafe” story this month. I think that’s because we’ve gotten to the point in the story where it’s just Batman against this killer robot. All the various sidekicks, apprentices, and Justice Leaguers are neutralized. It’s strictly man against machine now.

But the “I Am a Gun” back-up feature continues to outshine the main story as far as I’m concerned. I’m not a huge fan of how the Joker is drawn on these pages. But other than that, it’s gotten very interesting very quickly.

