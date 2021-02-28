Weekly Comic 100s: The Amazing Spider-Man #60

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #60

AUTHOR: Nick Spencer

ARTISTS: Mark Bagley, John Dell & Andrew Hennessy (Inkers), Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Bagley, Dell, & Nathan Fairbairn.

RELEASED: February 24, 2021

Mark Bagley is drawing Spider-Man again?!? That’s awesome!

Obviously, I’ve been out of the loop on Spidey for awhile. But it looks like Nick Spencer, no stranger to controversy himself, is journeying into Mephisto/One More Day territory. If they’re not going to restore Spidey and Mary Jane’s marriage, I’d just as soon have them leave that stuff alone. Especially when this issue already has a lot of compelling stuff going for it. We’ve got Peter literally “acting” out his feelings on stage, and we’ve got the revelation of a shocking new alliance for MJ…

