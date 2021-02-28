Weekly Comic 100s: Future State: Dark Detective #4

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Future State: Dark Detective #4

AUTHOR: Mariko Tamaki, Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Giannis Milonogiannis

COLORIST: Jordie Bellaire

LETTERERS: Aditya Bidikar, Troy Peteri

RELEASED: February 23, 2021



This one felt like it still had a lot of gas left in the tank. It’s always a good thing to leave your audience wanting more. But here’s hoping we more of Dark Detective Bruce Wayne somewhere down the line.

Thankfully, we will indeed see a continuation of the Red Hood back-up, via a new ongoing series. Reportedly, it involves Jason Todd hunting down his former cohorts. Throw in the romance between Jason and the Ravager, and it’ll definitely be worth a look.

