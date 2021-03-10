Weekly Comic 100s: The Amazing Spider-Man #61

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #61

AUTHOR: Nick Spencer

ARTISTS: Patrick Gleason, Edgar Delgado (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)

RELEASED: March 10, 2021



Spidey’s new costume is strictly okay. But I love the concept behind it. It’s more or less plugged into social media via J. Jonah Jameson so Peter can get live feedback and interact with users during fights. They can even feed him one-liners. That concept fits Spider-Man perfectly.

Actual line from Hydro-Man: “I can’t believe we just got beat up by an influencer. Humiliating.”

I’m just as excited to see Patrick Gleason on this book as I was last time for Mark Bagley. I’m more interested in Spidey right now than I’ve been in a long time.

