Vector and Nammo Armed Drones Scale Up for Mass Production

Vector Defense and Nammo announced an expanded partnership Monday at the Association of the United States Army’s annual meeting, deepening their push to bring Vector and Nammo armed drones into mass production for U.S. military use. The deal is narrower than it sounds, but the strategic logic behind it is real, and the competitive runway is longer than either company’s current profile suggests.

What the Expanded Agreement Actually Covers

The two companies first teamed up earlier this year to pair Nammo’s munitions with Vector’s unmanned aircraft. The expanded agreement formalizes and scales that integration work, aiming to produce systems that go beyond simply carrying explosive payloads.

Central to the arrangement is Vector’s High Voltage Electronic Safe Arm Device (HV-ESAD), the electronic interface between drone and munition that both companies say enables safe integration and controlled deployment of compatible munitions. Vector also holds a drone on the Defense Contract Management Agency’s Blue List, which covers unmanned aircraft systems that have cleared the Defense Department’s assessment and approval process for military use. The Blue List is managed by the Defense Innovation Unit and is transitioning to DCMA oversight.

Andy Yakulis, Vector’s CEO and co-founder, framed the partnership as a response to battlefield demand. “The battlefield is demanding unmanned systems that can do more than simply carry a payload,” he said, adding that their systems will be produced at scale and “continuously improved based on real-world requirements.” Andy Schreiner, Nammo’s president and general manager, said the agreement “will benefit warfighters defending freedom globally” by combining “Nammo’s proven expertise in munitions, energetics, and advanced manufacturing with Vector’s unmanned systems capabilities.”

Reading the Vector and Nammo Armed Drones Bet Against the Competition

The bull case here rests on two program footholds. Vector placed in the top five in the latest round of the Defense Department’s Drone Dominance program, a billion-dollar initiative to procure affordable small drones manufactured at scale. That program invited 25 vendors into Phase I competition, per a U.S. Department of War release, putting Vector in credible company alongside established names. A top-five finish in a field that large is a real signal of technical viability.

The bear case is the lethality piece. Drone Dominance ran a separate Lethality Prize Challenge for Group 1 drone payloads, defined as systems weighing 20 lbs. or less. The five winners were Bravo Ordnance, Kela Defense, Kraken Kinetics, Mountain Horse, and Northrop Grumman. Nammo Defense Systems was not among them. That absence does not disqualify the partnership, but it means the Vector-Nammo stack is competing for lethal-drone contracts without the Lethality Prize imprimatur that some of its direct rivals now carry.

Nammo brings considerable industrial weight to offset that gap. The Norwegian manufacturer operates across 27 production sites in 12 countries with more than 4,100 employees, covering a product range from small-arms ammunition to tank rounds and rocket motors. That manufacturing depth matters when the stated goal is production at scale, not a prototype demonstration. For Vector, a Utah company launched in 2024, pairing with an established supplier of Nammo’s size accelerates the path from Blue List approval to volume delivery.

Vector’s founding team adds context. The company traces its lineage in part to the founder of Teal Drones, which Red Cat later acquired and which subsequently won millions in military contracts for short-range reconnaissance drones. Teal’s trajectory from startup to military supplier is the template Vector appears to be following, now with an armed-systems mandate layered on top.

The evidence leans bullish on the industrial thesis: Vector has program access, Blue List status, and a top-five Drone Dominance result, while Nammo supplies the manufacturing scale that a two-year-old startup cannot self-generate. The risk sits in lethality qualification. If Drone Dominance contracts weight the Lethality Prize winners heavily in source selection, the partnership’s gap in that subcategory becomes a genuine obstacle, not just a footnote.