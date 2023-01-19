A Deadpool #3 Micro-Review – Endearing and Unexpected Cuteness

**This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Deadpool #3

AUTHOR: Alyssa Wong

ARTISTS: Martin Coccolo, Neeraj Menon (Colorist), Joe Sabino (Letterer)

RELEASED: January 18, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There was a line in this issue that genuinely made me laugh. Valentine Vuong makes a plate of eggs that look like Deadpool’s mask. In response, he says: “I can’t remember the last time someone made me eggs or me-eggs!” I wasn’t ready for that one.

There’s an endearing and unexpected cuteness to this issue. Whether it’s Valentine and Wade going on a zoo date (Who doesn’t love a zoo date?), or Wade meeting his own little pet symbiote. I must confess, I’m not normally a Deadpool guy. But I’m enjoying Alyssa Wong’s writing immensely.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.