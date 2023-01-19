A Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #9 Micro-Review – Drawn From Life

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #9

AUTHOR: Marc Guggenheim

ARTISTS: David Messina, Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.

RELEASED: January 18, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

David Messina and Alex Sinclair make a great team on this book. I especially enjoy Messina’s renderings of Chewbacca, as he’s got a great handle on the big guy.

I was less impressed with a rendering of Han late in the issue, which is clearly drawn with reference to a still from The Empire Strikes Back. I can’t help it. Stuff like that pulls me right out of an issue.

Still, the series remains fun. It’s near the top of my stack when it comes out.

