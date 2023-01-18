A Batgirls #14 Micro-Review – No Words…

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batgirls #14

AUTHORS: Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad

ARTISTS: Jonathan Case. Cover by Jorge Corona & Sarah Stern.

RELEASED: January 17, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This might be the overall strongest issue Batgirls has produced. That largely has to do with Jonathan Case, who’s a one-man artistic force of nature.

It’s also about the way this issue is written. For most of it, there’s no dialogue. Which is fitting, as we spend the whole thing with the typically silent Cassandra Cain. Case masterfully shows her being stealthy, doing her thing, etc.

But the issue eventually dives into the core of Cass’ friendship with Stephanie Brown. It’s beautifully written, and downright touching. A tremendous series of pages for both Cass and Steph.

