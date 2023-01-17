A GCPD: The Blue Wall #4 Micro-Review – Trigger Warning!!!

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

GCPD The Blue Wall 4, cover, January 2023, Reiko MurakamiTITLE: GCPD: The Blue Wall #4
AUTHOR: John Ridley
ARTISTS: Stefano Raffaele, Brad Anderson (Colorist), Ariana Maher (Letterer). Cover by Reiko Murakami.
RELEASED: January 17, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I’m ready to make it official: This is the best book DC is putting out right now, and it needs to be a series. John Ridley’s voice is perfect for street-level Gotham.

This issue has a trigger warning on its first page, which isn’t something you often see. I can understand it, though, for those who are triggered by characters that are blatantly, unapologetically racist. There’s also some bloody violence. Not everyone’s cup of tea, to be sure. But I say it’s worth it.

