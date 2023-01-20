A Nightwing #100 Micro-Review – New, Exciting, and Conspicuous

**This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Nightwing #100

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Bruno Redondo.

RELEASED: January 17, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue manages to be a nice celebration of Nightwing’s solo history via guest artists who’ve worked on him. Scott McDaniel, Eddy Barrows, etc. But it also clearly points Dick Grayson in a new and exciting direction. This is an issue of which all parties should be proud.

My only qualm with it? It’s got a scene where Batman and Nightwing are talking in front of Alfred’s grave…in broad daylight. They’d be kind of conspicuous, wouldn’t they? And they’re kind of blowing the whole secret identity thing…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.