A Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #11 Micro-Review – Leave ‘Em Wanting More

TITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #11
AUTHOR: Mark Waid
ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer)
RELEASED: January 17, 2023
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
Considering the cliffhanger we got last issue, this “Strange Visitor” storyline ends pretty abruptly here. It seemed like there might have been a lot more meat on the bone. Better to leave them wanting more, I suppose?
This issue borrows an idea from Superman II that I don’t know if we’ve ever seen in the comics. Certainly not in recent history…
Mora and Bonvillain get to work on some fairly obscure villains in this issue. Zebra-Man? Acid Master? Bag O’ Bones? Sure! Why not?
