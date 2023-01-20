A Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #11 Micro-Review – Leave ‘Em Wanting More

Rob Siebert

**This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman:Superman World's Finest 11, cover, January 2023, Dan MoraTITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #11
AUTHOR: Mark Waid
ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer)
RELEASED: January 17, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Considering the cliffhanger we got last issue, this “Strange Visitor” storyline ends pretty abruptly here. It seemed like there might have been a lot more meat on the bone. Better to leave them wanting more, I suppose?

This issue borrows an idea from Superman II that I don’t know if we’ve ever seen in the comics. Certainly not in recent history…

Mora and Bonvillain get to work on some fairly obscure villains in this issue. Zebra-Man? Acid Master? Bag O’ Bones? Sure! Why not?

