Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #2 Micro-Review – A Spark of Sweet Humanity

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #2

AUTHOR: Jason Aaron

ARTISTS: Alexandre Tefenkgi, Lee Loughridge (Colorist), AndWorld Design (Letters). Cover by Mike Del Mundo.

RELEASED: December 28, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The most endearing part of Once Upon a Time at the End of the World thus far has been watching Mezzy, our hardened, no-nonsense survivalist extraordinaire, gradually warm up to her new companion Maceo. More than anything, it’s that spark of sweet humanity that has made these last two issues work so well.

Jason Aaron also uses this issue as a chance to fill in some of Mezzy’s backstory, as well as the larger world of the book. His ability to keep those storytelling plates spinning at the same time is commendable.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.