Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 Micro-Review – The Upside of a Flop

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 (of 7)

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Daniel Sampere & Alejandro Sanchez.

RELEASED: December 20, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Dark Crisis barely stands on its own, much less as a sequel to Crisis on Infinite Earths. Issue #7 does nothing to sway my opinion in that respect. With due respect to Joshua Williamson, who usually turns in quality work, this one was a flop.

But let’s talk in the positive and not the negative. What did I like about Dark Crisis? A few things…

– The art by Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sanchez has consistently been a treat.

– The cosmic ramifications that we (eventually…) got to.

– The emphasis on the Titans, who are too often put on the backburner.

