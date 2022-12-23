Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 Micro-Review – The Upside of a Flop

Rob Siebert

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths 7, cover, December 2022, Daniel SampereTITLE: Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 (of 7)
AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson
ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Daniel Sampere & Alejandro Sanchez.
 RELEASED: December 20, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Dark Crisis barely stands on its own, much less as a sequel to Crisis on Infinite Earths. Issue #7 does nothing to sway my opinion in that respect. With due respect to Joshua Williamson, who usually turns in quality work, this one was a flop.

But let’s talk in the positive and not the negative. What did I like about Dark Crisis? A few things…

– The art by Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sanchez has consistently been a treat.
– The cosmic ramifications that we (eventually…) got to.
– The emphasis on the Titans, who are too often put on the backburner.

