Epic Covers: Seinfeld, Superman, and Batman

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

For Christmas this year, Mrs. Primary Ignition gifted me a copy of The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book, which of course is based on the web series starring Jerry Seinfeld. To my great surprise, one of the first images seen in the book is this variant cover to March’s Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1.

Illustrated by Dan Mora, the cover shows us Seinfeld driving the classic 1966 Batmobile, with Superman in the passenger seat and Batman along for the ride as well. I’m a fan of everybody on this cover. So to see it come to fruition was a treat. I also love that Mora’s art is exposed to a whole new audience via the Comedians book. Everybody wins, including/especially the fans.

Batman:Superman World's Finest 1, Jerry Seinfeld, variant cover, 2022, Dan Mora

