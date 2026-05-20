LUNR Stock Just Doubled in a Year. Here’s What Investors Are Actually Buying

Intuitive Machines, a Houston-based business that trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker LUNR, is experiencing an odd situation. On the moon, two of its lunar landers have overturned. The world watched both times, wincing and fascinated at the same time. Nevertheless, the stock continues to rise in some way. In the last year, it has increased by about 172%. Just since January, it has increased 100%. It’s the kind of pattern that causes you to stop and consider what investors are really purchasing.

In February 2023, the company went public through a SPAC merger with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp., which was practically a death sentence on paper. The majority of SPACs from that time period have vanished. Lucid staggered forward. Joby continues to spend money. Without any fanfare, six EV startups vanished. LUNR didn’t. Naturally, the chart is not in a straight line; rather, it resembles a heart monitor in a hospital drama rather than a growth story. However, the company’s continued existence, trading, and NASA contracts make it worthwhile to focus on on its own merits.

The stock’s response to news indicates that investors are beginning to view Intuitive Machines as more than just a lander. After landing in February 2024, the Odysseus mission collapsed on its side. In March 2025, an altimeter malfunction caused the Athena lander to approach too quickly and skid into a crater. In an oddly human metaphor for a machine that cost hundreds of millions of dollars, the CEO likened it to a baseball player sliding into base. However, the company continued to sign infrastructure deals in the background of those headlines. contracts for imaging. satellites that relay data. the dull stuff. the things that keep happening.

People don’t realize how important that distinction is. A lander either makes contact with the ground or doesn’t. A contract for communications pays for many years. As this develops, it’s difficult to avoid the impression that Wall Street is gradually shifting LUNR away from the moniker “moon shot” and toward a more cislunar-exposed defense and aerospace services company. cash flow that is not solely dependent on a single spacecraft making a successful landing.

Lunr stock

Then November 2025 arrived. Lanteris Space Systems was acquired by Intuitive Machines for $800 million from Advent International. People were taken aback by that figure. It’s a real wager, not a publicity stunt for a company the size of LUNR. Additionally, it indicates where management believes the moat to be. Not merely landers. Not only the Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative of NASA. the entire stack, including data, infrastructure-as-a-service, and transportation. Before anyone else recognizes that the analogy is worthwhile, there is a plausible argument that the company is attempting to become something akin to the AWS of the Moon.

The latest quarter adds intriguing complexity to the picture. Revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was $186.73 million, up almost 199% year over year, but it fell short of consensus estimates by roughly 9%. A record $1.1 billion was reached by the backlog. Last week, Cantor Fitzgerald increased its price target from $26 to $43. B. Riley changed its goal to $45. Stifel’s price increased from $22 to $32. In a single week, four banks raised their goals. That is not an accident.

However, a significant complication is imminent. According to reports, SpaceX will go public on June 12. On June 4, the roadshow will begin. Investors who have been hoarding money in smaller space stocks because there was no other way to gain exposure to the industry will then have a viable alternative. Following the SpaceX news on Monday morning, LUNR increased by nearly 14%, but by midday, it had lost all of its gains. That was a telling reversal.

Of course, skepticism persists. A string of unsuccessful soft landings is not insignificant. Before dust did what dust does to solar panels, Athena was on the surface for less than thirteen hours. Competitors like Firefly Aerospace are subtly demonstrating that they are capable of doing what LUNR consistently comes close to. Perhaps more important than any analyst note is the upcoming mission, IM-3, which is slated for early 2026. Years ago, Tesla encountered similar skepticism and disproved it. Many aerospace firms were not given that opportunity. Interestingly and awkwardly, LUNR sits in the middle.