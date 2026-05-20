Why Tesla Stock Is Wobbling While BYD Quietly Outsells It Every Month

When a stock that once moved on excitement begins to move on doubt, trading floors experience a specific kind of silence. Tesla closed Tuesday at $404.11, down an additional 1.43 percent, and the sentiment surrounding the brand seems different than it did even half a year ago. Not in a panic. Quieter, that is. A bit unsure. It’s the type of trading where it seems like people are waiting for things to make sense once more.

This week’s trigger was strange, almost philosophical. As word spread that SpaceX might eventually go public, Tesla’s stock fell. At first glance, that seems backwards. Why would this listing be harmed by another Musk company listing? However, the reasoning becomes evident if you spend a few minutes in any group chat of longtime Tesla owners. For years, purchasing TSLA was the closest thing to purchasing a piece of Elon Musk’s whole vision, which included energy grids, cars, robots, rockets, and odd and occasionally brilliant detours. The bundled bet unbundles if SpaceX lists separately. Some cash leaves the building, seeking orbit rather than pavement.

That might be an overreaction. In order to justify a move that was already underway, markets frequently create a narrative. The SpaceX rumor merely gave traders a label to apply to Tesla, which had been declining for weeks. However, analysts believe that the so-called Musk premium—that nebulous, difficult-to-quantify layer of valuation linked to faith in one man—is being subtly priced apart from the company itself. Additionally, once investors begin doing that math, they usually don’t stop.

You’ll notice something subtle if you walk through any Tesla showroom in a major American city right now. Attention is still drawn to the cars. The salespeople continue to speak quickly. However, the sense of urgency is different. The brand’s ten-year-old waitlists are no longer as prevalent. In the face of a more challenging macroenvironment, demand has decreased, and the tariff debate looms large. Bulls keep going back to Tesla because its gross margins are still higher than those of established automakers like Ford and GM. The foundations are still intact. Simply put, they no longer surprise people.

In the meantime, BYD continues to appear in the data with figures that are difficult to dispute. In April alone, the Chinese automaker delivered 314,100 cars worldwide and shipped 135,098 cars overseas. Based on Q1 data, Tesla’s monthly delivery pace is closer to 119,000. The trajectory is what counts, even though those figures might not fully reflect the situation (Tesla is known for backloading quarters). In markets where Tesla either finds it difficult to penetrate or has lost ground, BYD sells electric cars and plug-in hybrids on an industrial scale. It’s difficult to ignore the fact that the once-curious company is now leading the way.

Tesla stock

Tesla’s supporters make other arguments. The company’s grid-scale energy storage product, Megapack, has emerged as its fastest-growing and most lucrative segment, addressing a significant issue for utilities attempting to incorporate renewable energy. Despite their delays, the Optimus humanoid project and the robotaxi push represent something truly unique in corporate America: a willingness to wager on long-term technology with no assurance of return. StockStory and others continue to politely but firmly question whether shareholders should be paying 206 times forward earnings for that willingness.

Observing all of this, it seems as though Tesla is moving into a more subdued and intricate stage. Not a breakdown. It’s not a crisis. Just the portion of the tale where math replaces magic. The robotaxi timelines that keep getting longer, the Cybertruck delays, and the analyst notes that read more closely than they used to all point to a market that is realizing the distinction between possibility and execution. Whether that reckoning results in Tesla reinventing itself or settling into something more mundane is still up in the air. Investors continue to watch the man at the center of it all, wondering which company he is thinking about today, while the chart drifts for the time being.