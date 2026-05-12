GM Stock Slips After Layoff News — But the Bigger Story Is Underneath

The way GM’s stock closed on May 11, 2026, is subtly telling. Just one day after the company announced it was laying off between 500 and 600 IT employees in Austin, Warren, and parts of its global footprint, the price dropped 4.45 percent to $75.29. By Detroit’s standards, the number itself isn’t very large. However, it falls within a longer pattern, and Wall Street appears to be focusing more on that pattern than the layoff itself.

On a weekday, you can still see crowded parking lots, contractor badges, and vending machines that haven’t been used in years when you stroll through GM’s Warren tech campus. It doesn’t feel like a retreat for a company. Despite the fact that pink slips are being given out, the careers page lists 82 open IT positions in AI, autonomous systems, and motorsports. It is a strange paradox. If you’ve been following legacy automakers for a while, it might not seem so strange. They’re not getting smaller. They are reorganizing.

On paper, the financials appear respectable. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2026 were $3.70, well above the $2.61 that analysts had projected. In an environment with high tariffs, revenue decreased by less than 1% year over year, which is more of a win than a loss. Investors appear to think the company is making more money on trucks and SUVs than it is losing on electric vehicles. When tariff refunds—the company anticipates receiving about $500 million back—actually appear on the books, it’s still unclear if that math holds true.

Gm stock

The OnStar settlement is another. After California’s attorney general discovered that GM had been covertly selling driver location and behavior data to Verisk and LexisNexis between 2020 and 2024, the company agreed to pay $12.75 million to the state. It carries a five-year ban on selling driving data to brokers and is the biggest CCPA penalty in California history. For a business the size of General Motors, the dollar amount is modest. It is more difficult to quantify the reputational drag. According to privacy attorneys I’ve spoken to, it establishes a model that other states will imitate within a year.

In contrast, Mary Barra received approximately $29.9 million in compensation for 2025; this amount was announced in the same week as the IT cuts. At this level of the automotive industry, the optics aren’t particularly good. Detroit has consistently transformed the rank-and-file underneath while lavishly rewarding leadership. The speed at which the reshaping is occurring has changed. GM has slowed its Ultium production goals, abandoned its next generation of electric trucks, and shifted back toward hybrid vehicles. The EV wager has been rescheduled rather than abandoned.

Investors seem unable to reconcile the two stories surrounding GM stock. The cyclical American giant, which has a 17.4 percent domestic market share, dividend payers, share buybacks, and F-150 country, is one example. The slower, more uneasy story of a company that has been promising a software-defined future since 2017 but is still debating what that actually entails is the other. Last week, Evercore ISI analysts raised their goal to $100. A few days later, JPMorgan took it off its list of priorities. Both may be correct.

As this develops, it’s difficult to ignore how much of GM’s immediate future depends on factors beyond its control, such as the current administration’s tariff policy, hybrid demand curves, and the gradual decline in consumer interest in $70,000 electric pickups. The headline price does not accurately reflect the health of the fundamentals. The question that remains unanswered is whether the market’s patience is equal to Detroit’s.