Micron Stock Price Just Crossed $746 — And Wall Street Can’t Stop Talking About It

A memory-chip fabrication plant has a certain stillness that you only truly notice when you’re standing close to one. There is a steady, almost contemplative hum as machines in spotless rooms carry out their decades-old tasks. Now picture yourself standing close to Boise, Idaho, and watching that silence continue while the company’s stock is doing something that most seasoned observers find difficult to describe on a screen across the nation. In a year, up 777%. a 52-week low below $85. A little under $748 is a 52-week high. identical factories. The same engineers. drastically different value.

Micron closed Thursday at $746.79, up more than 15% on the day, and even after-hours trading nudged it higher. The market capitalization is currently hovering around $850 billion, a figure that would have seemed ridiculous to anyone covering the memory industry as recently as 2023, when the sector was in the midst of one of its characteristic downturns. The business of memory has always been cyclical and almost violently moody. There’s something different going on right now.

It’s obvious why. The high-bandwidth memory, or HBM for short, that is stacked next to Nvidia’s GPUs has become extremely rare. AI data centers require memory in the same way that vintage cars required gasoline. With revenue up 196% year over year, a gross margin forecast of 81% for the upcoming quarter, and supply already locked into fixed-price agreements for 2026, Micron’s most recent quarterly report was the kind you read twice to make sure you understood it correctly. For once, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra did not sound like investor relations jargon when he referred to memory as “a strategic asset” for the company’s clients.

It’s difficult to ignore how quickly the story has changed. A few years ago, memory was viewed as the less glamorous relative of logic chips, commoditized, boom-and-bust, and always one Korean factory away from excess inventory. The CEO of Roundhill is referring to memory chips as “the AI bottleneck,” Mizuho is now increasing its price target to $740, and SK Hynix is allegedly handling more incoming supply requests than it can reasonably handle. Customers seem to be pleading for an allocation rather than shopping around.

Nvidia in 2023 is the cultural parallel that frequently appears in trader conversations. The same skepticism, the same disbelief, and the same uneasiness among those who chose not to purchase. Another helpful counterargument is that Sony recently reduced its projected yearly gaming sales by 6%, citing the skyrocketing cost of memory chips almost casually. Nobody discusses the other aspect of a supply shortage as much. A buyer will eventually recoil when prices rise too quickly.

It’s another matter entirely whether Micron can maintain this level of valuation. With a 35x trailing multiple, the forward P/E ratio is at 7.6, which is an odd figure to look at and a reminder that the market is pricing in massive future earnings rather than the current ones. Some analysts have already noticed cracks: the spot market is exhibiting the first, subtle indications of demand fatigue, and Mark Li of Bernstein anticipates that contract price increases will slow by the third quarter. The rally has not yet been halted by any of these.

It’s remarkable how quickly Wall Street has concluded that the cycle has been broken and that this time is truly different because AI demand is structural rather than seasonal, given the most recent filings and the noise surrounding them. Perhaps it is. However, people have previously been tricked by memory. In any case, Boise will continue to hum.