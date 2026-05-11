The Fintech Company That Is Processing More Transactions Than PayPal and Still Has a $4 Billion Market Cap

Walking through downtown Oakland and discovering that the modest building next to Broadway is owned by a business that moves more money through its rails than PayPal does in some transaction categories seems a little odd. Square and Cash App’s parent company, Block, isn’t as well-known as PayPal. It lacks the recognition of an airport billboard. However, according to a number of metrics that investors covertly monitor, some aspects of its operations now handle more transactions than PayPal does on comparable days. However, the valuation gap presents a different picture.

Depending on how analysts divide the components, PayPal’s market capitalization is still many times greater than the $4 billion segment value associated with some of Block’s payments machinery. Wall Street may just not have caught up. It’s also possible that the market is correct and we’re all missing something. In any case, it’s worth taking a moment to observe the disconnect.

The engine that does the majority of the heavy lifting in this situation is Cash App. What began as a peer-to-peer money-sending tool, similar to what teenagers used to divide a pizza bill, has subtly expanded into a vast financial product. straight deposit. trading stocks. Bitcoin. Filing taxes. From Atlanta to Albuquerque, gas stations accept a debit card known as the Cash Card. Even some longtime fintech observers, including those who have followed the company since its early days as a white plastic card reader plugged into iPhones at coffee shops, were taken aback by the numbers it currently generates.

Speaking with those in the payments sector, it seems like PayPal has been defending rather than attacking for the past few years. reorganization. layoffs. a change in CEO. In the meantime, Stripe, which is still privately held, quietly started circling PayPal and raised its valuation to $159 billion. In February, Bloomberg reported early-stage acquisition talks. That background is important. Because it implies that the entire hierarchy is unstable when the largest private fintech in the world begins to target the largest public consumer payments brand.

Inside that shake-up, Block sits awkwardly. Because it’s public, each quarterly error is penalized. Additionally, its diversification confuses generalist investors: is it a cryptocurrency play, a banking app, a payments company, or a TIDAL music streaming wager? All of those, in all honesty, are the reasons its stock has fluctuated wildly over the last two years. Although they can’t quite agree on the total, investors seem to think the parts are valuable.

The texture of Cash App’s growth is remarkable. It didn’t run PayPal-scale national television advertisements. Hip-hop lyrics, Twitter giveaways, and small business owners who discovered they could accept a $40 payment without creating a merchant account were some of the ways it spread. This type of organic adoption is difficult to duplicate and even more difficult to value, which could help to explain why analysts consistently arrive at figures that seem excessively low.

It’s still unclear if the gap closes. Under new leadership, PayPal might find its footing. If a Stripe-PayPal agreement is reached, it could completely alter the competitive landscape and either eliminate Block’s significance or automatically give it the consumer-payments throne. Although no one can pinpoint the exact cause, there is currently a sense that the market is mispricing something. It’s difficult to miss the trend when observing this from the outside: in fintech, the loudest brand isn’t always the biggest one making money. Occasionally, the larger narrative is taking place in the structure you passed without raising your gaze.