Toy Chest Theater: Popeye by Mark Phillips

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Winter has officially arrived, and in some parts of the country was particularly volatile around Christmas. At one point, temperatures dipped below zero up here by PI Headquarters.

Popeye notwithstanding, this shot from Mark Phillips captures what I think many would call the melancholy side of winter. They gray and gloomy background. The sight of the character’s breath in the cold air. His head cast down at the ground. Certainly not a sentiment you’d expect from a Popeye image. But this one has it.

