An MMPR/TMNT II #1 Micro-Review – A Little Training

TITLE: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #1

AUTHOR: Ryan Parrott

ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Raul Angulo (Colorist), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer). Variant cover by Bon Bernardo.

RELEASED: December 28, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This is a beautifully drawn issue. Both in terms of the variant cover (which is a tremendous tribute to the original TMNT #1) by Bon Bernardo, and the interiors by Dan Mora and Raul Angulo.

It’s quite evident that Ryan Parrott has these characters down pat. Case in point: My favorite part of the issue is a quite little training scene with Jason and Leo.

We also see Don and Mike in “human” form. In a cool nice little twist, they’re both black. I don’t know that that’s something the majority of fans would call.

