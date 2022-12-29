An MMPR/TMNT II #1 Micro-Review – A Little Training

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***
TITLE: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #1
AUTHOR: Ryan Parrott
ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Raul Angulo (Colorist), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer). Variant cover by Bon Bernardo.
RELEASED: December 28, 2022
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
This is a beautifully drawn issue. Both in terms of the variant cover (which is a tremendous tribute to the original TMNT #1) by Bon Bernardo, and the interiors by Dan Mora and Raul Angulo.
It’s quite evident that Ryan Parrott has these characters down pat. Case in point: My favorite part of the issue is a quite little training scene with Jason and Leo.
We also see Don and Mike in “human” form. In a cool nice little twist, they’re both black. I don’t know that that’s something the majority of fans would call.
