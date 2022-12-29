A Tim Drake: Robin #4 Micro-Review – The Batgirls Family

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Tim Drake: Robin #4

AUTHOR: Meghan Fitzmartin

ARTISTS: Riley Rossmo, Lee Loughridge (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer). Cover by Ricardo Lopez Ortiz.

RELEASED: December 27, 2022

The Batgirls, Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown, make an appearance in this issue. It’s interesting, in that Riley Rossmo’s art almost feels like it’s in the same family as that of Jorge Corona and Neil Googe, the two respective regular artists on the Batgirls series.

This issue also contains a sweet moment between Tim and his boyfriend Bernard. I initially wasn’t sure about the two of them as a couple, given their history as friends in the comics. But they’re growing on me.

