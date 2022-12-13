A Superman: Son of Kal-El #18 Micro-Review – Superman vs. Twitter?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #18

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Cian Tormey, Ruairi Coleman, Scott Hanna (Co-Inker), Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by Travis Moore & Tamra Bonvillain.

RELEASED: December 13, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

We learn in this issue that Red Sin, Jon Kent’s new enemy, has been posting hateful stuff about him on social media. Does that mean we’ve got Superman fighting a Twitter troll? Hey, seems like a perfectly despicable villain to me. Especially after all the fake outrage that was generated on social media after the revelation that Jon was bi.

The Justice League are rebuilding Jonathan and Martha Kent’s house when we open the issue. Martha wonders if the Justice League should be prioritizing them, and Wonder Woman replies that they are Justice League. I love that.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.